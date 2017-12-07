Annual Degree Show of Indus Valley School of Art, Architecture begins

The annual degree show of the Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture (IVS) is in progress at its premises here.

An official of the IVS, Umair Saeed Kirmani, said on Wednesday that it will continue till December 8 from 10 am till 5 pm daily.

He said that the thesis of the final year students had been put on display and that this exhibition is open for public and entry to this exhibition is absolutely free.

This Show features Thesis works of the graduating students of Architecture, Interior Design, Communication Design, Textile Design and Fine Art.

The IVS Degree Show has made a mark in the cultural calendar of Karachi and testimony to the fact is that more than 10,000 visitors come every year to witness the show.

Thesis works of the Fine Art students are bought by Art collectors and lovers.

The Art Gallery owners and curators also taking interest in this exhibition. The thesis projects of the students of the other departments were also appreciated.

The representatives of the different Architecture Firms, Media Houses, Textile Mills, Advertising agencies etc. specially caming to IVS to have a look at the thesis projects of the students.

Most of the students are offered placements on the basis of their impressive thesis projects, the official of the IVS further pointed out.—APP

