Annual Day of Al-Huda school held

Zubair Qureshi

Al-Huda International School, one of the leading educational institutes, is striving hard to turn out better Muslims and impart Islamic education on the youth. This was said by the Director of the school Atif Iqbal while addressing a ceremony marking the 5th Annual Day of the school. Titled as “A Journey of Hope” the two-day Annual Day ceremonies kicked off here. The first day brought together a large number of students, teachers and parents. They reiterated their trust in the education system and standards of teaching of the school.

On the occasion, teachers, students and members of administration also shared their experience at the school and informed how the school brought change in their lives, their way of thinking and how it improved their overall personality. Atif Iqbal said Al-Huda’s message was to give message of hope and disseminate darkness of disappointment and depression.