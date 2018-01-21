Annual Business Education Conference

Islamabad

The National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC) is organizing the annual two-day 5th Deans and Directors Conference “Creating Impact with CPEC” from February 5-6, 2018 at Karachi. NBEAC was established by the Higher Education Commission in 2007 to assure quality in business education degree programmes. The Conference, which will bring together over 100 Deans and Directors of leading Business Schools, aims to evaluate how business education in Pakistan is preparing graduates to contribute to the local and global economic activities and identify unique themes and specializations for business education in Pakistan, keeping local needs and global trends in perspective. The participants will also discuss the balance between indigenous and international curriculum content for effective business education in the country. Providing an opportunity for sharing of experiences, the conference is expected to identify ways in which accreditation can be used as a framework for addressing the challenges associated with convergence and divergence.—Agencies