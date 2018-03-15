Annual book fair concludes at FJWU

A three-day annual book fair organized by Library of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) concluded here at university on Wednesday. The fair was aimed at providing an opportunity to students and faculty members to purchase the books of their interest under one roof and to promote reading habits among students.

In the fair book vendors were participated from Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Rawalpindi. A number of vendors displayed books related to literature and linguistics (English and Urdu), Social Sciences, Sciences, Engineering, Urdu, Islamic Literature, architecture, fine arts, computer sciences, media, and current affairs and others which were sold on discounted rates.

The Vice Chancellor, FJWU Dr. Samina Amin Qadir said that the book fairs are highly remarkable intellectual activity especially for promotion of higher education and increasing book reading habits.

She appreciated efforts of the vendors who participated in the book fair and provided exposure to the students and faculty members who may not have enough inspiration to go to bookshops.

She said it was good opportunity for the students to know about the latest researches and topics which might help in the flourishing of the reading culture. she urged the teachers to play their role in promoting the culture of book reading and all educational institutes must arrange book fairs.

A large number of students and faculty members attended the book fair and purchased books related to their interest and disciplines.—APP

Related