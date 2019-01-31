Annual backlog of 17m surgeries identified in Pakistan: Study

Staff Reporter

Findings of a new survey into the issues faced by public sector hospitals has identi-fied country to be faced with an annual backlog of 17 million sur-geries.

Preliminary findings of the study, con-ducted by researchers associated with Aga Khan University (AKU), attribute the scenario to absence of hospitals, trained staff and infrastructure in rural as well as remote parts of the country.

Three out of four Pakistanis were iden-tified to be living in rural areas where it is rare to find a hospi-tal with the infrastructure, trained workforce and sys-tems to provide lifesaving surgical and anaesthesia care.

This was said to mean that most Paki-stanis travel long distances, tackle a variety of delays in receiving treatment and have to bear significant expense to access healthcare contributing to the country’s annual backlog of 17 mln surgeries.

To deliberate and discuss findings of survey of surgical and anaesthesia facilities at non-large city pub-lic sector hospitals, AKU has announced to hold a global surgery conference during which researchers and policy makers will discuss the findings of the survey.

This will be followed by a debate on the most effective ways to address this public health issue and to discuss the need for Pakistan to expedite development of its first-ever National Surgical, Obstetric, and Anaesthesia Plan.—APP

