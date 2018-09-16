Annual award, talent show 2018

KMA Education Board organized Annual Award and Talent for their Secondary Schools.

The Event was held in two shifts, in which the 1st, 2nd and 3rd position holders of class 6 to 8 were rewarded with shields and case prizes. In Morning, The Chief Guest was Mr Aqeel Karim Dhedhi Renowned Business Tycoon, whereas Mr Arib Habib The Chairman Arib Habib Group of Companies was the Chief Guest in Afternoon Program who distributed prizes among the Position Holding Students.

In Both Programs, Students exhibited their talent by presenting colourful Dramas, Tablos and Songs that were highly appreciated by the audience.

While addressing to the ceremony, The Chairman KMA Education Board Mr Dr Aslam Bandukra, highlighted the higher standard of Community-run Schools. He said that KMA Education Board is providing advanced educational facilities to the residents of Liyari, Kharadar and Meethadar on low fees. He praised two Students of KMA Girls College who made the record having secured 1st and 2nd Positions in B.Com Examinations in all over the Karachi.

In the End, Both Students, Falak Naz Muhammad Ameen and Aiman Faisal were rewarded with Shields and Scholarships for Higher Education from KMA Education Board, whereas, Mr Arib Habib announced 50 Laks Rupees as a grant to KMA Education Board for the development works in KMA Secondary Schools.NNI

