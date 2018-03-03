Annual award ceremony of IIMC

Staff Reporter

Islamic International Medical College, a constituent institute of Riphah International University, it’s Annual Award Ceremony 2018 held at Al-Mizan Campus, Peshawar Road. The event was organized by the Islamic International Medical College, Talent Exhibition Society.

Hassan Muhammad Khan, Chancellor, Riphah International university was the Chief Guest of the event.

Prof. Dr. Anwar-ul-Haq, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Riphah International University and Engr. Asadullah khan, Executive Director Islamic International Medical College Trust were guests of honor.

Parents of the students with distinctions were also present on the occasion. Medals, trophies and shields were distributed among students from 1st to Final year who got positions in professional examinations.

Earlier vice Principal Islamic International Medical College Brig. Ret. Maqsood ul Hassan welcomed all the guests and briefed about college achievements. Executive Director presented shields to the class In-charges and class representatives of year 2017.