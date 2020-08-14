Annexation plan still ‘on the table’

Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he agreed to delay annexation in the occupied West Bank as part of a normalisation deal with the UAE but the plans remain “on the table.”

Netanyahu said that in agreement with US President Donald Trump he had “delayed” West Bank annexation plans, but that he would “never give up our rights to our land”. Netanyahu, like many in the Jewish state, refers to the occupied West Bank as Judea and Samaria and claims the territory as part of the historic homeland of the Jewish people.— Agencies