Another Pakistani player is tying the knot this week, and this time it is opener Imam ul Haq, who will marry Norway-based Pakistani doctor Anmol Mehmood.

Haq, 27, is all set to start a new chapter of his life as he prepares to get hitched soon. His wedding festivities are set to start from Thursday in Lahore, and Nikkah is set for November 25, and Valima on the next day.

Ahead of the wedding, pictures of Anmol Mehmood went viral on social media, drawing praise from netizens.

The bride-to-be also dropped clip, sharing pictures from Mehndi.

Ace designer HSY introduced Anmol, dropping picture of the bride-to-be. ‘Imam’s Anmol’, he captioned the post, tagging Haq and his future wife.