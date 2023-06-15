Anmol Baloch delights fans with new sun-kissed pictures

Lollywood star Anmol Baloch continued to delight social media users, as she mastered the art of remaining under the limelight.

With impressive acting prowess and sizzling looks, the Siyani star leaves a lasting impression on fans eagerly awaiting her latest avatar. The stunning actor carries both desi and contemporary looks with grace, as her fashion game and on-point styling amassed huge fans.

With each appearance, the 31-year-old continues a unique blend of elegance and charm, giving major looks.

In her latest look, Baloch stunned fans with natural beauty, as she carries a minimal makeup look that further delights her complexion to shine through. The actor opted for a sleeveless ivory slip dress that highlighted her graceful persona. She completed her look with a single flower on her glowing hair.

For the unversed, Anmol Baloch was recently seen in Siyani, Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi, Noor, Bisaat, Aik Sitam Aur, and Qurbatein.