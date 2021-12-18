Anjuman Auqaf concerned over continued closure of Srinagar Jamia Masjid

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Anjuman Auqaf of Jamia Masjid Srinagar has ex-pressed deep regret over the continued closure of the historic Jamia Masjid, the spiritual centre and the largest place of worship of the territory, for the 19th consecutive Friday.

Anjuman Auqaf in a statement in Srinagar, con-demning the oppressive move, said that like previ-ous Fridays, the authorities and police once again today stopped the Auqaf employees from opening the doors of the grand mosque. As a result, the peo-ple having come from parts of the city as well as remote areas were deprived of praying Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid.

The Anjuman has also expressed strong resent-ment over the continued house arrest of its head Mirwaiz Umar Farooq since 5 August 2021, saying it is extremely unfortunate for all sections of people that their topmost religious leader is being forcibly detained and disallowed from delivering sermon on Fridays at Jamia Masjid.

The Anjuman said on December 13, 2021, the leading religious, social and civil society organisa-tions of Kashmir, from the platform of Jammu and Kashmir Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, unanimously appealed for reopening the Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers and release of the Mirwaiz, but unfortu-nately the administration is reluctant to do so and listen to anyone.

According to reports, on the occasion of Friday prayers in most of the mosques, khanqahs and imambargahs in the Valley, today, the imams and khateebs protested against disallowing of Friday prayers in the Srinagar Jamia Masjid and raised their voice against it.—KMS