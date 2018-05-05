Anju Jain appointed BD women’s coach

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Dinesh Karthik’s personal coach Apurva Desai helped Anju Jain to become coach of the Bangladesh women’s team.

Former wicket-keeper and right hand bat Anju Jain is the second woman from India taking up Head Coach post for the women’s team in Bangladesh. Earlier Mamtha Maaben served this role.

Interestingly, the original offer was for Apurva Desai but he declined and recommended Anju Jain.

“Basically the offer came through John Gloster (ex-physio, Bangladesh men’s team) to me and I recommended Anju Jain for the job”, Apurva Desai, speaking exclusively, said. “She has worked with me before and I rate her as a very good coach”. “Anju Jain was in touch with the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) officials since last two months and she finally got selected”, Desai added.

“Gloster is currently with the RR (Rajasthan Royals) IPL team and I guess he has good contacts in Bangladesh. He was asked to suggest few names”.

Indian coaches working for the international sides is the future”, Desai added further. Interestingly, Anju Jain is not the only woman who would work with the Bangladesh women’s team. “It is a great opportunity and to be associated with the national team gives us great feelings”, Anju Jain, speaking exclusively said.

“Devika Palshikar, who was Indian women’s team assistant coach (under Anju Jain) and Anuja Dalvi (physio) are already with the BD team in South Africa. I will be joining the team by the end of this month. I am not travelling to South Africa”, Anju Jain, who has also worked as a selector, signed off. Anuja Dalvi’s husband, Niranjan is attached with the RR team as an assistant physio.