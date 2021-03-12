anjrani’s win victory of democracy: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that the political supporters of Yousaf Raza Gilani ditched him in chairman Senate election.

While talking to the media on Friday, Dr Firdous said the majority of PM Imran Khan has been proved today and now there will be no hurdle in public-interest legislation.

The Senate election proved that PDM is facing internal chaos.

The PTI opted to choose a smaller province for the post of deputy chairman Senate to promote national unity but PDM opposed it.

The SACM said that Yousaf Raza Gilani has reaped what he has sown earlier. Those who motivated others to waste their vote today met the same fate.

Those who were happy in their success in a match are perplexed today as PM Imran Khan has won the whole series and has won the hearts of the people, she said.

Dr Firdous said the success of Sadiq Sanjrani is a victory of Pakistan and democracy. She said that all the federating units are given representation in power corridors and the success of Imran Khan, who is a symbol of federalism, is a big slap on the face of those engaged in parochialism.

Imran Khan has limited such parties to their respective provinces and PDM has fully understood the smash of Imran Khan, she said.

The SACM said that one player is victorious over all the others. The political acumen of Imran Khan has cut Yousaf Raza Gilani and Abdul Ghafoor Haidari to size, she said.

The conspicuous success of deputy chairman has also eroded any chance of no-confidence.

Had the demand of open balloting being accepted by the opposition, the horse-trading would have been ended in the Senate election.

I wish the opposition has not sacrificed democracy for their personal interest, she said.

Dr Firdous said the PML-N has deceived PPP and both humiliated Fazlur Rehman.

The PML-N has taken revenge of PPP’s support to Sadiq Sanjrani in previous Senate election in the shape of defeat of Yousaf Raza Gilani.

Today, the narrative of PDM has been disposed of and their elders are crying in London and Jati Umrah, she said.

The SACM said both the PML-N and PPP will be soon quarrelling with each other with Fazlur Rehman as a spectator.

The long march has met its logical end and Imran Khan has settled score with 11-party alliance after 9 days by defeating Yousaf Raza Gilani and now the PDM leadership is accusing each other for their defeat, concluded the SACM.