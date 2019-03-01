Anita bags her second big international win

Singapore

Pakistan’s first Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) athlete Anita Karim came out victorious at the One Warrior Series (OWS) against Indonesia’s Gita Suharsono in Singapore. The shining athlete hailing from Hunza claimed her victory through a unanimous decision in Singapore’s leading MMA event ONE Championship’s OWS where she routed the Indonesian athlete despite her having an edge over a good reach.

The opponent was thrashed by Anita through her south-paw striking while inflicting decisive damage on her as well that led to her getting declared the winner by all three judges.

Anita fighting out of Islamabad’s Fight Fortress had also bagged two gold medals last year at Pakistan Grappling Challenge (PGC).

In spite of the sport still being new and heavily male-dominated, athletes like Anita are giving more power to females in breaking stereotypes.’—AFP

