Animal feed packages distributed in at flood-hit areas

USAID’s Economic Recovery and Development Activity (USAID-ERDA) and Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have sped up the process of distribution of animal feed packages in the flood-affected districts of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank. USAID-ERDA and Livestock and Dairy Development Department (Extension) started the distribution of animal feed packages among the flood-affected 5,000 livestock farmers in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

Additional deputy commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, district director livestock Dera Ismail Khan, district director livestock Dera Ismail Khan and USAID-ERDA team distributed animal feed packages amongst the farmers in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank district, says a press release. Unprecedented floods caused devastation in Pakistan, triggering a global outpouring of compassion as the international community is pledging assistance to mitigate human suffering.

The flood has damaged fodder crops and other animal feed resources and a large number of livestock have been severely affected and or lost due to a shortage of feed and medicines. USAID-ERDA Senior Agriculture Specialist, Zia Ur Rehman said that USAID-ERDA is distributing 5,000 animal feed packages amongst the flood-affected livestock farmers in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank.

He said that each package contains 80 kg of animal compound feed, 200 kg of maize silage, 60 kg of wheat straw, and 3 kg of minerals and vitamin supplements, which will suffice for feeding one large animal for 20-30 days.

He added that “livestock is an important source of livelihood for these communities.