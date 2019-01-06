Animal aggression a main factor behind nilgais’ consecutive deaths

Mammalogists on Sunday rejecting fall in mercury as the cause of consecutive deaths of nilgais in Marghazar zoo said aggression was a possible factor behind their demise and the management was totally unaware of the animal psychology.

Holding Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) responsible for sudden death syndrome in zoo animals, they expressed serious concern over the mishandling of these confined animals without understanding their psychological behaviour and their basic needs offered them by a natural habitat. Expressing their resentment over the gradually declining population of the zoo’s animal, they noted that several animals including nilgais, bears, zebras, ostrich and others had died in the last couple of years in captivities due to less facilities at zoos instead of natural calamities.

The experts suggested to give the control of Marghzar zoo- commonly named as captive breeding places for protection of adopted animals- to Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) which is authorized to run its affairs under Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Ordinance, 1979.

“Not for the sake of children amusement, these breeds must be kept under a surveillance to provide them optimum care under the supervision of trained and qualified staffers,” the experts remarked.

Talking to APP, an official source of the zoo confirming the deaths of nilgais said that it was the animal with growing population in the zoo touching to 12 in short span which were brought only one pair a few years ago. He however admitted that the cause of death was still to determine and authorities were waiting for the autopsy report.

He said Minister for climate Change recently visited the zoo and sought a report over miserable condition of animals.

Chairman scientific committee and ex-officio member of IWMB Z.B Mirza said apparently the administrative failure was the deaths cause, however, whether the cold weather or viral infection was a reason behind this loss, both situations reflected the dearth of skills and trainings of current monitoring staff of the zoo. “Animals like nilgais do not die with sudden change in temperature,” he clarified.

He underlined the miseries of troubled animals and questioned the delay in construction of more enclosures to ensure environment friendly habitat to these species, building of shelters or huts to save them from variable weather, inappropriate food sans fixed time table and other facilities pertaining to their care.

Over the change of administrative set up in quick successions, he said , certainly the prevailing financial constraints and archaic standard operating procedures for approval of projects has not only undermined its officials’ efficiency but also helped erode the enthusiasm, required for the welfare of fauna.

Stressing its affairs transfer to the board, he regretted the present parental department Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, facing a dire shortage of financial resources, is jeopardizing the lives of these animals.

He said in the recent past, several initiatives were surfaced varying from expansion of zoo to upgradation of existing premises but unfortunately all were in limbo due to bureaucratic snags and insufficient supervisory department in terms of resources and nature loving spirit. The condition of dedicated area where nilgais, elephant and other precious kinds of species being released was deplorable he said while illustrating his recent visit to the area.

Another expert and senior official of Worldwide Wildlife Foundation Uzma Khan said, citing the cold weather a reason behind the nilgais death portrays true picture of zoo’s management’s states of affairs evident to their incapability of coping anticipated natural changes.

She said the authorities should adopt pro-active approach and ensure the provision of proper diets in variable seasons admitting the fact that the country is lacking all required resources.—APP

