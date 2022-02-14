Angry mobs cannot be left unchecked, says Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that angry mobs across country cannot be left unchecked.

Addressing on the unfortunate incident of Khanewal, the PPP leader said that such incidents are threat to the morals of whole society.

Bilawal said that the incident that took place in Mian Channu’s area of Tulamnba is shameful for the whole country, such incidents are thought provoking.

The government must ensure to take strict action against those found guilty in the incident.

Bilawal went on to say that the unfortunate incident that took place at a public space has deteriorated national image before whole world. Those who break laws should not be allowed to live openly.

He added that in order to resolve the matter both the parties will have to come on same page. If the implementation of law and order will not be ensure then people will take it in their own hands.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto took notice of a fight over land dispute in Nawab Shah and directed Sindh CM to probe transparent inquiry into the matter.