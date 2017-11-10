Anger causing suicides

While I was flipping the pages of a newspaper aimlessly my eyes arrived at their final destination when they reached to disturbing news. The news was regarding an unpleasant incident which transpired in Johi; a small town in district Dadu. The incident goes like, while working on a motorcycle showroom father’s advice angered his 17 years old son Asif to an extent that, in utter disgust, he hurried his way to home and shot himself. Impatience, in our society, is growing like mushrooms; still this news may bear little or no importance to many. It is probably because we have a habit of treating a small issue only when it has transformed itself into a threat. But if we look at the bigger picture, the respective cause is already adding a staggering sum in the total suicides committed worldwide.

This is no revelation that our politicians are generally devoid of vision and therefore completely deprived of dealing with a foreseeable menace. So chances are marginal that they will take any substantial measures to cope with it, at least in near future. However, the best electronic and print media can do is that both mediums can drag this issue into limelight by giving it proper coverage and considerable slot on front page instead of publishing such news on middle or back pages, which remain largely unnoticed by our politicians. That is perhaps the reason why we are historically poor at taking incentives against pressing issues which are published on middle or back pages of newspapers. If not anything, it will at least shake up our civil society to a point where they can be persuaded to aware people. To begin with, arranging seminars on ‘anger management’ will do quite nicely.

VASDEV HEMNANI

Mithi, Tharparkar

