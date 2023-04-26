Anger, and shock as gas meter rent increased from Rs40 to Rs500 per month

ISLAMABAD – In another blow to already distressed masses, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has made a huge surge in meter rents.

After increasing gas prices drastically, the monthly charges for gas meters are apparently a double whammy for consumers who are facing record prices amid unprecedented inflation.

With a recent increase, the monthly rent of a gas meter has soared from Rs40 to Rs500, and under new rules, consumers are bound to pay a minimum bill of Rs500 per month, even if they do not use gas.

In a notification, the company said these charges will be applicable from January 2023, and customers will have to pay three-month arrears in addition to meter rent and gas tariff.

Media reports quoting the spokesperson of the country’s sole gas provider said it is the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) decision that has been imposed amid a severe financial crunch while the decision will not apply to customers with gas bills less than 0.9 cubic hectare in November and December.

In February this year, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) notified a huge surge of around 124 percent for categories of consumers of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines and the Sui Southern Gas Company.