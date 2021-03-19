Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox testifies against Brad Pitt

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Brad Pitt’s son, has spoken against him in court. Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, but the two are now fighting over custody of their six children. A source revealed that Maddox, their eldest child narrated his side of the tale and it was not “flattering.”

The source reported that “Maddox has already given testimony as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute and it wasn’t very flattering towards Brad,” “He doesn’t use Pitt has his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie. Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support.”

Pitt and his son had a big spat in 2016 while on a private plane. It’s unknown what occurred, but Pitt was investigated for child violence after the incident; however, it’s suspected that Pitt did not intentionally assault his son, and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services cleared him after the inquiry.

Pitt and Jolie were reported to be having an argument when Maddox jumped in to defend his mother which made things sour. Although the specifics of what occurred that day are now unknown, whatever occurred that day resulted in a broken father-son partnership. Even though Pitt is reported to want to fix their relationship, Maddox has declined to be around his father since then. Sources say Jolie has tried all she can to help them repair their fractured friendship, but it seems that they are both having difficulties.

New legal papers filed by Jolie, however, accuse Pitt of domestic abuse. She and her daughters, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, are able to provide “proof and authority in support.” When asked about her latest filings, one source said, “Over the past four-and-a-half years, there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated. The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behavior. This leaking of documents by her fourth and fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad.”

The two have struggled to remain on speaking terms since their breakup. Despite the fact that they live next to one another and have been seen coming and going from each other’s homes, it seems that they are not on speaking terms.

