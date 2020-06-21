Angelina Jolie says she split from Brad Pitt for the ‘Well-Being’ of her children

Four years after she filed for divorce, Angelina Jolie has opened up about her split from Brad Pitt, saying she separated from the actor for her family’s ‘wellbeing’.

The Maleficent star said she still ‘focuses on healing’ their six children Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne and Knox, 11.

Maddox, Zahara and Pax were reportedly adopted from orphanages in Cambodia, Ethiopia and Vietnam, respectively. The remaining three are their biological children.

Angelina and Brad, dubbed Brangelina, first got together after they starred in ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’ in 2005. They went on to marry in 2014 before filing for divorce in 2016.

Speaking to Vogue Global Network, the 45-year-old actress shared: ‘I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.’

Rejecting all the rumors, she said: ‘Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.’