Angelina Jolie arrives in Pakistan

Famous Hollywood actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie arrived in Dadu, Pakistan, today (Tuesday) to meet people affected by the floods and to highlight the continued urgent need for help.

Upon arrival, Angelina Jolie took a boat as well to observe and comprehend the devastation caused by the disastrous floods. Additionally, she heard directly from the afflicted ladies about their needs and ways to stop similar suffering in the future.

She will also visit the IRC’s emergency response operations and local organizations assisting displaced people, including Afghan refugees.