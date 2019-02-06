ANF signs with RCMP

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) under the Ministry of Narcotics Control (MNC) was signed for Development of mechanism to combat drug related crimes.

The ceremony took place in the MNC and was attended by the Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Mahar, Secretary MNC, Arif Nawaz Khan and Director General ANF, Maj. Gen. Muhammad Arif Malik.

At this momentous occasion, Canada’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Wendy Gilmour was also present.

The MoC is aimed at controlling smuggling of drugs and precursor chemicals and provides for a detailed framework of working relationship between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Narcotics Control termed it a significant leap in bilateral relations between Canada and Pakistan. Similarly, Secretary Arif Nawaz Khan remarked that this MoC will pave the way for exploring various avenues of cooperation in drugs control between the two countries.

Later on, a high level meeting took place between Minister for Narcotics Control and the Canadian High Commissioner during which both parties expressed their satisfaction at the existing level of understanding and cooperation between the two countries.

