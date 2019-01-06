ANF seizes significant 999.603 ton narcotics in 5 years

Islamabad

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has made significant drug seizures of 999.603 ton narcotics during last almost five years (2014 to 2018) which shows force’s commitment towards making Pakistan a narco-free country. Of the total, the ANF seized 259 MT of narcotics in 2014, 210 MT narcotics seized in 2015, 240.110 MT narcotics seized 2016, in 2017 the authorities seized 222.320 MT narcotics and 68.173 MT drugs were seized in 2018.

During the period 5442 cases were registered against drug traffickers, 6,494 persons were arrested while the number of convicted cases was 2,846 and number of persons convicted was 3,466. An year-wise data issued by Narcotics Control Division showed on Sunday that during year 2014, the number of cases registered was 888, number of cases convicted was 333 and number of persons convicted was 422 while during year 2015, the number of cases registered was 1217, number of cases convicted was 421 and number of persons convicted was 512.

Similarly, during year 2016, the number of cases registered was 1305, number of cases convicted was 405 and number of persons convicted was 520. During year 2017, the number of cases registered was 1177, number of cases convicted was 948.—APP

