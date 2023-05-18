ANF seizes over 10m intoxicated pills

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) after an intelligence based operation has recovered more than 10 million intoxicated pills from a container in Karachi.

An ANF spokesperson said the force, on a tip-off, intercepted the container at the South Asia Pakistan Terminal and frisked all parts. ANF spokesperson told media after through search, the force recovered more than 10 million intoxicated tablets from the container. The main suspect, a resident of Lyari, was arrested after investigation.The spokesperson further said a case has been registered against the arrested suspect under the ANF.