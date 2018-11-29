ANF seizes 998kg narcotics

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 998 kilogram narcotics worth 1.13 billion rupees in international market, arrested 60 persons involved in drug smuggling and impounded 20 vehicles during 51 counter-narcotics strikes across the country. The seized drugs including 816.548 kilogram hashish, 139.88 kilogram opium, 15.953 kilogram heroin, 10.265 kilogram methamphetamine, 7.7 kilogram amphetamine, 2.31 kilogram cocaine, 13700x Xanax Tabs and 5700x Ecstasy Tabs.

The ANF Quetta, in an intelligence based operation, intercepted a Suzuki Alto car at Airport Road near Chaman Housing Scheme, Quetta and recovered 63 kg hashish from the vehicle. A drug pusher onboard identified as Ghulam Asghar hailing from Nasirabad were arrested during the operation. In another intelligence based operation, conducted in General area of Killi Rehman, Tehsil Chaman, district Qilla Abdullah, the ANF seized 15 kg hashish.

In third operation, the ANF Quetta seized 235 kg jashish from mountainous area of Talar, tehsil Dasht, district Turbat. In fourth operation, the ANF Quetta recovered 40 kg hashish from mountainous area of Kalmath, tehsil and district Gawadar. As per initial information, the drugs were intended to be handed over to another narcotics gang. In fifth operation, the ANF Quetta arrested an accused identified as Lal Muhammad resident of Qilla Abdullah from Spindi Road, near Kakar Town, tehsil and district Qilla Abdullah and recovered 8 kg hashish from his personal possession.

The ANF Rawalpindi arrested Nazeer Muhammad, a resident of Lower Dir from Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1.553 kg Heroin from trolley bag of the accused. He intended to fly for Doha (Qatar) via flight No. QR-615. In another operation, the ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a UK bound parcel from a courier service office located at Gulzar-e-Quaid, Rawalpindi and recovered 500 gram heroin which was concealed in 2x sceneries.

In third operation, the ANF Rawalpindi arrested Irfan Khan, a resident of Hangu at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1 kg heroin and 1.2 kg hashish, which was concealed in harmonium kept in his travelling bag. The accused was intended to fly for Doha by flight No. QR-633. The ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused identified as Ameer Muhammad resident of Peshawar at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 730 grams hashish from his trolley bag. The accused was intended to fly for Doha by flight No. QR-615. In fifth operation ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Hi Speed 70 motorcycle near Suzuki Stop, Sanam Chowk, Lehtarar Road, Islamabad and recovered 2.4 kg hashish from personal possession of the two accused identified as Abdullah and Naseeb Ullah both residents of Mardan.

