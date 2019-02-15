ANF seizes 5859kg drugs in operations

Rawalpindi

Determined to uproot drug menace from the country, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 5858.434 kg Narcotics worth Rs4.593 billion in international market, arrested 27 culprits including a Nigerian National and a female besides impounding 10 vehicles while conducting 31 counter-narcotic strikes across the country.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised of 5732.81 kg Hashish, 2.5 kg Opium, 28.262 kg Heroin, 3.5 kg Methamphetamine, 2.104 kg Amphetamine, 80 kg Ephedrine, eight kg Ampules (intoxicant), 4850 kg Potassium Permanganate (precursor Chemical) and nine kg Poppy Sprout. Moreover, Poppy cultivated on 112 acres in interior Sindh was also destroyed, he informed.

ANF Quetta recovered 2746 kg Hashish from a rainy nullah near Epsini Tayza, Tehsil Gulistan, District Qilla Abdullah. ANF Quetta recovered 1156 kg Hashish from General Area of Kulanch, Tehsil Pasni, District Gwadar. In another operation, ANF Quetta.—APP

