ANF seizes 5028.809 kg drugs

Islamabad

Around 5028.809 kg narcotics valuing Rs3.902 million internationally has been seized with arrest of 29 accused including two proclaimed offenders and two females under a special campaign. The campaign against the menace has been launched as per direction of Director General, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Major General Muhammad Arif Malik.

Conducting 24 counter-narcotic strikes throughout the country, the Force also impounded five vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 4944.966 Kg Hashish, 60 Kg Opium, 17.043 Kg Heroin and 6.8 Kg Methamphetamine. As per details issued here on Thursday, ANF Quetta recovered 3719 Kg Hashish from general area of Killi Dargai, Tehsil Gulistan, Qilla Abdullah district.

Moreover, a Crown Saloon car and an AK-47 along with magazine and 12 live rounds were also seized from the location. As per initial investigation, the recovered drug was kept hidden for distribution at local level and smuggling abroad on provision of safe signal.

In an intelligence based operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted ISUZU Mini Truck at Exit point of Motorway Toll Plaza, M-1, Islamabad and recovered 24 Kg Hashish concealed in tool box of the truck. Tariq Mehmood, resident of Faisalabad and Ghulam Qamar, resident of Nankana Sahib were arrested on the spot during the operation.—APP

