ANF seizes 3212 kg narcotics, impounded 10 vehicles

Islamabad

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 3212.44 kilogram narcotics worth 2.468 billion in international market, arrested 31 drug peddlers including two, foreigners, three ladies, impounded 10 vehicles in 29 counter-narcotic strikes conducted across the country. The seized narcotics included 3170.7 kg hashish, 10.4 kg opium, 17.26 kg heroin, 9.915 kg methamphetamine and 4.171 kg amphetamine.

The ANF Quetta recovered 2810 kg hashish from general area of Killi Damam, tehsil Gulistan, District Qila Abdullah. In another operation, the ANF Quetta recovered 210 kg Hashish from general area of Ter Gill, tehsil Dalbandin, district Chaghi. In third operation, the ANF Quetta arrested Muhammad Ramzan and Asadullah both residents of Jaffarabad near Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zahid Medical Complex, Mastung Road, Quetta and recovered 16.8 kg hashish from their personal possession.

In fourth operation, the ANF Quetta arrested Javed Akhtar resident of Peshawar from Quetta International Airport and recovered 1.150 kg Amphetamine from 2x sweets boxes placed in his luggage. The arrested accused intended to fly for Dubai by Qatar Airways flight No. QR-601.

The ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Toyota Hiace near Tarnol Phattak, GT Road, Islamabad and recovered 12 kg hashish from the vehicle. A person onboard Ajmal Shah resident of Peshawar was arrested. In another operation, the ANF Rawalpindi arrested three ladies Sameena Bibi, Zareena Bibi and Noor Fatima, all residents of Chakwal from 26 No. Chungi, Bus Stop, GT Road, Islamabad and recovered 9.6 kg hashish from their personal possession. In third operation, the ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Suzuki pickup near Indus Chachi Hotel, Kashmir Highway, Islamabad and recovered 4.8 kg hashish from the car. Tahir Mehmood, a resident of Swabi was also arrested from the vehicle.

In fourth operation, the ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Suzuki Mehran car from Chakwal More, main GT Road, Sohawa, Jehlum and recovered 2.2 kg hashish concealed in driving seat of the vehicle.

