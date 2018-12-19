ANF seizes 3 ton drugs, arrests 25

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) determined for drugs free country seized 3036.078 kilogram narcotics worth 2.44 billion rupees in international market, arrested 25 drug pushers/peddlers and impounded 10 vehicles in 26 counter-narcotics strikes conducted across the country. The seized narcotics included 2945.83 kg hashish, 68.4 kg opium, 16.46 kg heroin, 2.6 kg methamphetamine, 1 kg Crystal, 4000 Xanax Tabs, 3000 Diazepam Tabs and 1000 Ecstasy Tabs.

In an intelligence based operation, the ANF Quetta seized 1150 kg hashish from general area of Kund Malir, Sub Tehsil Liyari, district Lasbella. In another intelligence based operation, the ANF Quetta recovered 1610 kg hashish from General area of Killi Dolangi, tehsil Gulistan and district Qilla Abdullah. In third operation, the ANF Quetta recovered 7 kg heroin from mountainous area of Ghar Goshkaal, tehsil Yak Mach, district Chaghi.

In fourth operation, the ANF Quetta raided at Killi Zai Simley Quetta and recovered 70 kg hashish. As per initial information, the recovered drugs were intended to be handed over to another narcotics gang. In fifth operation, the ANF Quetta recovered 12 kg hashish from personal possession of the accused indentified as Gull Muhammad resident of Quetta. He was arrested near Gol Mosque, Satellite Town, Quetta.

The ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a motorcycle near Takbeer Colony, Kamra Road, district Attock and recovered 1.5 kg hashish from personal possession of the two accused identified as Abdul Rehman resident of Attock and Arsalan Haider resident of Sargodha. In another operation, the ANF Rawalpindi arrested Muhammad Shabir Khan resident of Bagh, Azad Kashmir at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 4.250 kg heroin, which was concealed in his trolley bag.

