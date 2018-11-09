ANF seizes 3.39 tons drugs

Islamabad

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan, in continuation to its drive for achievement of Drug Free Society, seized 3394.836 kilogram narcotics worth 3.96 billion in international market, arrested 10 culprits including a foreigner involved in drug smuggling and also impounded a vehicle in nine counter-narcotics strikes across the country.

The seized drugs included 1.6 kilogram hashish, 3375 kg opium, 13.175 kg heroin and 5.061 kg amphetamine.

The ANF Quetta arrested Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Chaghi from general area of Girdi Jungle, tehsil Dalbandin, district Chaghi and recovered 4.25 kg heroin from his personal possession. In another operation, the ANF Quetta recovered 3375 kg Opium from Killi Okar near Girdi Jungle, tehsil Dalbandin, district Chaghi.

The ANF Rawalpindi arrested Hayat Ullah, a resident Mardan from Islamabad International Airport on suspicion of ingested Narco filled capsules. The culprit was admitted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital where he delivered 55 heroin filled capsules weighing 350 gram. Detailed search of luggage of the arrested culprit resulted in recovery of 2.230 kg amphetamine soaked in papers and talcum powder bottle placed in his luggage. Arrested accused intended to fly for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through private airline flight SV-889.

In another operation, the ANF Rawalpindi arrested Junaid Iqbal & Awais Khan both residents of Gilgit from Anti Terrorism Court Gilgit and recovered 1.6 kg hashish from their personal possession. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Ayaz Muhammad Resident of Swabi and his wife Shazia from Islamabad International Airport while they were about to fly for Jeddah (KSA) and recovered 1.238 kg Amphetamine from their trolley bag.

In fourth operation, the ANF Rawalpindi arrested Adil Khan, a resident of Haripur from Islamabad International Airport while he intended to fly for Dammam (KSA) through flight No. PK-245 and recovered 743 grams amphetamine from his trolley bag.

The ANF Lahore intercepted a Toyota Hiace near Motorway-M4 Toll Plaza, Gojra-Faisalabad and recovered 8 kg heroin concealed in CNG cylinder of the vehicle. A person onboard Muhammad Yasir, resident of Charsadda was also arrested during the operation. In another operation, the ANF Lahore arrested Ahmad Shafiq Ibrahim, Maldivian Citizen at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore on suspicion of ingested narco filled capsules. The arrested individual admitted in Services Hospital, Lahore where he delivered 61 heroin filled capsules weighing 575 gram.

In third operation, the ANF Lahore arrested Faraz Ahmed, a resident of Sargodha at Multan International Airport and recovered 850 gram amphetamine from his luggage. The arrested culprit intended to fly for Dammam (KSA) via Dubai by flight No. FZ-326.

Separate cases in incidents were registered at concerned ANF police stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigation was underway.—INP

