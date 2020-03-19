ANF seizes 2.9 metric tons drugs in 31 operations

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 2.9 Metric Tons narcotics valuing US $ 227.5 Million internationally, arrested 21 culprits including one foreigner and impounded 7 vehicles while conducting 31 counter-narcotics strikes. The seized drugs comprised 1165.600 Kg Heroin, 1727 Kg Hashish, 23 Kg Opium and 113000x Tabs (Roche Tab, Lyrica Capsules, Xanax Tab and Valium Diazepam Tabs).

As per details, the staff of Police Station ANF Turbat intercepted a car and recovered 25 Kg Heroin from Baloch Chowk, District, Kech. In another operation, Police Station Quetta recovered 20 Kg Hashish from Alto Mehran Car at Quetta Chamman road District, Quetta. In third operation, PS ANF Gawadar recovered 70 Kg Heroin from Coastal mountainous area of Jiwani at District Gawadar. In fourth Operation Police Station ANF Panjgur recovered 35 Kg Hashish from abandon house at District Panjgur. In fifth operation Police Station ANF Quetta recovered 1576 Kg Hashish from Killi Dolangi Tehsil Gulistan & District Qilla Abdullah. In sixth operation, PS ANF Nokundi recovered 1050 Kg Heroin from Zamyad (Irani) vehicle at gen area of Girdi Jungle Tehsil Dalbandin, District Chaghi.