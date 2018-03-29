ANF seizes 2.66 tons drugs, 1.92 tons prohibited chemical in 27 strikes

Rawalpindi

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 2.66 tons narcotics and 1.92 tons prohibited chemical worth Rs 4.12 billion in international market besides arresting 32 persons including three females allegedly involved in drug trafficking. According to an ANF spokesman, ANF impounded 10 vehicles while conducting 27 counter-narcotics strikes across the country. The seized drugs comprised 2030 kg Opium, 547 kg Hashish, 83 kg Heroin, three kg Methamphetamine, 1.24 kg Amphetamine and 1920 kg Acetone.

ANF Quetta while carrying out intelligence based operation at mountainous area of Jodar, Tehsil Mashkel, District Washuk seized 1080 kg Opium and 46 kg Heroin. In another operation, ANF Quetta intercepted a car near Meezan chowk, Quetta and recovered 10 kg Hashish from secret cavities of the car. A person on board identified as Shah Hussain r/o Pishin was also arrested on the spot. Yet in another operation, ANF Quetta raided a site located in the mountainous area of Pushkan, Tehsil Pasni, District Gawadar and seized 185 kg Hashish.

In fourth operation, ANF Quetta recovered 939 kg Opium from desolate site situated in the area of Manthu, Tehsil Chaman, District Qilla Abdullah. In fifth operation, ANF Quetta intercepted a land cruiser near Palantak, District Panjgur and seized 15 kg Heroin concealed in improvised cavities of the vehicle. In sixth operation, ANF Quetta while raiding a deserted hut located at general area of killag, District Panjgur, seized 10 kg Heroin placed at the site.—APP