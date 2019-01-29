ANF seizes 1995.475 kgs drugs in 7 operations

Islamabad

Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 1995.475 Kgs narcotics valuing Rs 1.684 Billion internationally, arrested 5 culprits and impounded 3 vehicles while conducting 7 counter-narcotic strikes throughout the country. The seized drugs comprised of 113.7 Kg Hashish, 1361 Kg Opium, 475 Gram Heroin, 520 Kg Morphine and 2319x Xanax Tabs (weighing 300 Gram).

ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle at Chach Motorway Interchange and recovered 105 Kg Hashish and 10 Kg Opium from the vehicle. A person onboard Jan Rasool resident of Peshawar was also arrested from the vehicle. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Sabir Hussain resident of Gilgit from Punyal Road, Gilgit and recovered 2.7 Kg Hashish from his personal possession. In yet another intelligence based operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Vitz Car at Shaheen Cargo, Old Airport Road, Rawalpindi and recovered 475 Gram Heroin concealed in an Ice Cream Machine placed in the vehicle. A person onboard namely Ghulam Mohi Ud Din Resident of Peshawar was also arrested from the vehicle.

In an intelligence based operation, ANF Quetta intercepted a Surf vehicle (without Number) from Killi Shine Naraki.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp