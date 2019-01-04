ANF seizes 181 Kgs drugs

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in continuation to its execution of zero-tolerance against drugs, has seized 181 Kg narcotics and 17.67 Tons Prohibited Chemical during 31 strikes across the country. The value of seized drugs was Rs 400.74 million internationally. The ANF also arrested 35 persons including five ladies involved in drug smuggling and impounded five vehicles during operations.

The seized drugs comprised 160.93 Kg Hashish, 7.85 Kg Opium, 6.075 Kg Heroin, 3.213 Kg Methamphetamine, 2.7 Kg Amphetamine, 2045 Xanax Tabs, 16886 Kg Sulfuric Acid, 650 Kg Hydrochloric Acid, 90 Kg Acetone, 44 Kg Toluene and 2800 Kg Suspected Chemical Powder. Most of the arrested accused were involved in drug supplying to students of educational institutions.

ANF Rawalpindi, recovered 1.5 Kg Heroin from personal possession of the accused identified as Dilbar Hussain, resident of Faisalabad. He was arrested near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, Attock. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi conducted a raid near Tehzeeb Bakers, G-9 Markaz, Islamabad and recovered 1.420 Kg Amphetamine from personal possession of the three accused namely Amjad Khan, Jahangir Khan and Habib Ullah, all residents of Quetta.

In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused identified as Muhammad Kamran, resident of Attock and recovered 1.3 Kg Hashish from his personal possession. He was arrested from Mithial Chowk Bus Stop, Pindi-Kohat Road, Attock. In fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Honda Civic Car near Mandra Toll Plaza, GT Road, Rawalpindi and recovered 18 Kg Hashish and 3 Kg Opium from secret cavity of the car.

Resultantly an accused namely Muhammad Ishaq, resident of Mandi Bahaudin was arrested during the operation. In fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Sami Ullah, resident of Shangla at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1.280 Kg Amphetamine which was concealed in his hand bag. He was boarding for Riyadh by Flight No. EY-232. In sixth operation, ANF Rawalpindi conducted a raid at Sky Ways Bus Stand, Faizabad, Rawalpindi and recovered 2.4 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the two arrested accused persons identified as Muhammad Saqib and Wajid Hussain both resident of Rawalpindi.

ANF Lahore conducted a raid at GTS Chowk near Rescue 1122 office, Faisalabad and recovered 500 grams Heroin from personal possession of the two lady accused namely Manzoran Bibi, resident of Faisalabad and Samina Bibi, resident of Nankana Sahib. In another operation, ANF Lahore arrested two ladies, identified as Sonia and Ferdos, residents of Lahore and recovered 120 grams Heroin and 110 grams Hashish from their possession. They were arrested near Allah Hoo Chowk, Johar Town, Lahore.

