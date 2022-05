ANF seizes 1677 kg drugs, arrests 28 in countrywide operations

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 1677.791 kilogram drugs, 990 liters acetic Anhydride Chemical & 1965.82 kg suspected material worth US$ 137.540 million in international market, arrested 28 drug pushers including two women, a foreigner and impounded eight vehicles in 34 counter narcotics operations conducted across the country.

The seized drugs comprised 185.975 kg heroin, 1407.876 kg hashish, 48.800 kg opium, 25 kg morphine, 2.260 kg amphetamine, 5.200 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 6060 x Diazepam Valium tablets (2.680 kg), 60850 x Clonazepam tablets (8.850 kg), 20000 x Aximax tablets (3.720 kg), 750 kg poppy seed and 1203.25 kg suspected material.

The ANF Balochistan recovered 1340.2 kg drugs, 990 liters Acetic Anhydride chemical, 750 kg poppy seed, 1200 kg suspected material in six operations while arrested one accused person and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 149 kg heroin, 1166.2 kg hashish and 25 kg morphine.

The ANF Punjab recovered 87.46 kg drugs in seven operations while arrested eight accused persons in drug smuggling and impounded three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 20.460 kg heroin, 36 kg hashish, 27.6 kg opium and 3.400 kg methamphetamine (Ice).

The ANF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) recovered 82.885 kg drugs in eight operations while arrested eight persons including a foreigner in trafficking of narcotics. The seized drugs comprised 15.285 kg heroin, 67.600 kg hashish, 20000 x Aximax tablets (3.720 kg) and 51850 x Clonazepam tablets (8.850 kg).