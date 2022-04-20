ANF seizes 1539.668kg drugs worth Rs341.903m, 33 suspects arrested

Anti Narcotics Force has seized 1539.668 Kg drugs worth US$ 341.903 million internationally and arrested 33 persons including 2 women and impounded 11 vehicles while conducting 37 counter narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to ANF press release issued on Wednesday, the seized drugs comprised 283.565 Kg Heroin, 850.911 Kg hashish, 102 Kg opium, 8.061 Kg amphetamine, 19.131 Kg methamphetamine (Ice), 252 Kg morphine and 24 Kg ketamine.

ANF Balochistan recovered 906.8 Kg drugs along with arms & ammunitions in 6 operations while arrested 3 accused persons including 2 women and seized 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 195 Kg heroine, 429.8 Kg hashish, 30 Kg opium and 252 Kg morphine.

ANF Punjab recovered 44.826 Kg drugs in 7 operations while arrested 4 persons involved in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 2.09 Kg heroin, 12 Kg hashish, 5.950 Kg amphetamine, 0.786 Kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 24 Kg ketamine.

ANF KPK recovered 315.75 Kg drugs in 6 operations while arrested 10 persons involved in trafficking of narcotics and seized 4 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 34.45 Kg Heroin, 275.4 Kg hashish, 1.2 Kg opium and 4.7 Kg methamphetamine (Ice).