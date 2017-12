The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 113-kilogram heroin worth 700 million rupees and arrested an accused at Karachi Seaport on Friday. Spokesman of ANF said that during search at Karachi Seaport, 113-kilogram heroin concealed in consignment of edibles was seized. The ANF seized the recovered heroin worth Rs700 million and arrested and accused. The detainee was being interrogated and raids were being conducted to arrest his other accomplices.—INP

