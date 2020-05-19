ANF seizes 11.4kgs marijuana

The Anti-Narcotics Force Police Station Clifton on Tuesday seized 11.4 kgs marijuana and arrested two drug peddlers in two separate actions According to an official, the ANF arrested Bilal Gul s/o Sher Gul from Shireen Jinnah Colony, Clifton and recovered 2. 400kgs marijuana from his possession. In another action, the ANF conducted a raid at a house in DHA area and seized 9kgs marijuana. Absconding accused Asif Ashraf has been nominated in an FIR. Cases have been registered and further investigations were underway.