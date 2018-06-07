ANF seizes 1.08 tons drugs worth Rs2.2b in 27 counter-narcotics strikes

Arrests 44 including four female drug pushers, impounds 10 vehicles

Islamabad

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 1.082 tons narcotics worth 2.285 billion in international market, arrested 44 persons including four ladies involved in drug trafficking and impounded 10 vehicles during 27 counter-narcotics strikes across the country. The seized drugs included 816 kg morphine, 149.8 kg hashish, 81.9 kg heroin, 30 kg crystal, 2.4 kg opium, 1.4 kg met amphetamine and 935 grams amphetamine. Most of the recovered drug was intended to be smuggled abroad.

The ANF Quetta in an intelligence based operation carried out at District Chagai seized 50 kg heroin and 30 kg crystal from ruined house in gen area Dhag Tehsil & District Chagai. In another operation, the ANF Quetta intercepted a Toyota Surf without registration number in General Area Killi Sur Karez Tehsil Badini District Qilla Abdullah and recovered 816 kg morphine. As per initial information, the drugs were intended to be handed over to another narcotics gang. The accused escaped from the spot taking advantage of darkness.

The ANF Rawalpindi arrested two accused Adam Khan resident of Peshawar & Farial Bibi resident of Upper Dir at New Islamabad International Airport on suspicion of ingestion of narco filled capsules, admitted in Benazir Bhuto Hospital Rawalpindi for delivery of capsules. 57x Heroin filled capsules weighing 390 grams were recovered. They were travelling to KSA by Gulf Airlines Flight No. GF-771. In another operation ANF Rawalpindi recovered 3.9 kg Hashish by arresting two accused identified as Usman Khan resident of Khyber Agency and Abdul Rehman resident of Peshawar. They were arrested opposite Irfan CNG Station near Taramri Chowk, Islamabad.

In third operation ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Axio Car near Tarnol Railway Crossing GT Road, Islamabad and recovered 3 kg heroin which was concealed in the digi of the car. Two persons on board identified as Fazal Wahab and Ibrahim Shah both are residents of Khyber Agency were also apprehended during the operation. In fourth operation, the ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Toyota Double Cabin near 26 No. Chungi Bus Stop, Islamabad and recovered 12 kg hashish which was concealed in secret cavities of the vehicle. One person on board identified as Mian Khalid Pervez resident of Islamabad was also apprehended during the operation.

In fifth operation, the ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Suzuki Bolan near Sanam Chowk Lehtrar Road, Islamabad and recovered 2.4 kg hashish which was lying under front seat of the said car. A person on board identified as Ghufran Ullah and Abdul Rahim residents of Islamabad were also apprehended during the operation. In sixth operation, the ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Honda Civic Car near Golra Mor Kashmir Highway Islamabad and recovered 18 kg heroin which was concealed in trunk of the said car. Four persons on board identified as Shamsher Anjum, Muhammad Yousaf residents of Kotli (AK), Hamid Mehmood resident of Attock & Ghulam Hussain resident of Islamabad were also apprehended during the operation.

In seventh operation ANF Rawalpindi recovered 400 grams hashish from personal possession of the accused identified as Burhan Ud Din resident of Gilgit near Sakardu, Gilgit. In eighth operation ANF Rawalpindi arrested Muhammad Younis resident of Peshawar at New Islamabad International Airport on suspicion of ingestion of narco filled capsules, admitted in Benazir Bhuto Hospital Rawalpindi for delivery of capsules.—INP