ANF seizes 1.027 tons drugs, arrests 21

Rawalpindi

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1.027 tons narcotics worth Rs1.270 billion in international market and arrested 21 persons allegedly involved in drug smuggling while conducting 20 counter-narcotics strikes across the country. The seized drugs comprised of 994.5 kg Hashish, 31.5 kg Heroin, 125 grams Methamphetamine and 960 grams Amphetamine, 4100 liters Acetone & 3100 Xanax tabs weighing 730 grams. Most of the recovered drugs were intended to be smuggled abroad.

ANF Quetta seized mega cache of drugs comprising 985 kg Hashish in an intelligence based operation conducted at general area Killi Dolangi, Tehsil Gulistan and District Qilla Abdullah. As per initial information, the drugs were intended to be handed over to another narcotics gang.

ANF Rawalpindi recovered 1.1 kg Hashish from personal possession of the accused identified as Javed Afridi r/o Khyber Agency near Shah Khalid Stop, Rawalpindi.

In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Kareem Ullah Khan r/o Bannu at Benazir Bhutto International Airport, Islamabad and recovered 3100 Xanax Alprazolam Tabs weighing 730 grams from his personal possession. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 2.5 kg Heroin from personal possession of arrested accused, identified as Sulman Shah r/o Rawalpindi which was concealed in a carpet. He was arrested at New Flying Coach Cargo Office near Murree Road, Rawalpindi.—APP