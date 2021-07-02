ANF seized 4437kg drugs valuing $317million, 28 held

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 4436.67 kilograms (kgs) narcotics valuing US $ 316.924 million internationally, arrested 28 culprits and impounded 15 vehicles while conducting 22 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

The seized drugs comprised 8.130 kgs Heroin, 4322.142 kgs Hashish, 33.100 kgs Opium, 50 grams Amphetamine, 43.216 kgs Methamphetamine, 30 kgs Morphine and 32 grams Ecstasy Tablets (50 x Tablets), a news release on Thursday said.

ANF Balochistan, Police Station ANF Quetta recovered 3 Kgs Hashish from an abandoned motorcycle parked near main gate of Balochistan University at Saryab road, Quetta.

In another operation, Police Station Nokundi recovered 30 kgs Morphine and 36 Kgs Methamphetamine Ice alongwith 285 x LMG rounds, 3380 x SMG rounds, 550 x M4 rounds and 10 empty SMG magazines from abandoned house at Tehsil Taftan District Chaghi.

As per initial report the said drugs and weapons were stored for handing over to some other narco gang.

In third operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Balochistan, Quetta recovered 2017 Kgs Hashish from bushes near Killi Pinkal Tehsil Gulistan and District Qilla Abdullah.

In fourth operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF, Quetta recovered 1700 Kgs Hashish from rainy nalla Killi Dolangi Tehsil Gulistan & District Qilla Abdullah.

ANF Punjab, Police Station ANF Sialkot intercepted a motorcycle near Attock Petrol Pump Waziabad road near Sambrial dry port Sialkot and recovered 2.100 kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Majid Mehmood and Ghulam Muhammad residents of Sialkot.

In another operation Police Station ANF Sialkot raided near Qabaristan Mohallah Muzafarpura, Sialkot and apprehended an accused Muhammad Parvez alias Zaheer Abbas resident of Sialkot.

During search 1.500 kgs Hashish was recovered from personal possession of a/m arrested accused.

In third operation, Police Station ANF Multan intercepted a motorcycle near Zia Petroleum Service Mailsi road Targarh District Vehari and recovered 3.600 Kgs Opium from personal possession of arrested accused Maqsood Ahmed resident of Vehari.

In fourth operation, Police Station ANF Faisalabad intercepted a motorcycle near Zia Kamal Textile Industry Jaranwala District Faisalabad and recovered 8.400 kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Zohaib Talib and Muhammad Aqeel residents of Faisalabad.

In fifth operation, Police Station ANF Multan raided near Faisal Movers Bus Services Adda Vehari Chowk Multan and recovered 4.800 Kgs Hashish.