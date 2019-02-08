ANF seized 240.502 kgs drugs in18 operations

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Committed for absolute eradication of drugs from society, Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 240.502 Kgs narcotics valuing Rs 619.138 Million internationally, arrested 20 culprits and impounded 6 vehicles while conducting 18 counter-narcotic strikes. The seized drugs comprised of 154.742 kg hashish, 55.2 kg opium, 18.32 kg heroin, 12.09 kg methamphetamine and 150-gram amphetamine.

ANF Rawalpindi arrested Ehsanu Ullah resident of Hangu from Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1.12 Kg Hashish concealed in his shoes. The arrested accused was proceeding to Doha by Qatar Airways Flight No. QR-633. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Muhammad Aziz resident of Khyber Agency from Islamabad International Airport and recovered 800 Gram Hashish tactfully concealed in shoes of arrested accused. He intended to fly for Doha by Qatar Airways Flight No. QR-633. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Muhammad Saeed resident of Attock from Salar Chowk, Basal Road, Attock and recovered 400 Gram Hashish from his personal possession.

ANF Lahore arrested a British National Muhammad Haris from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 16.7 Kg Heroin soaked in Sponge Sheets kept in 3 trolley bags. The arrested accused intended to fly for UK by flight No. EK-623. In another operation, ANF Lahore arrested Manzoor Elahi resident of Shangla from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 10.1 Kg Methamphetamine soaked in 19 vests, 1 shawl, 1 towel and 1 Ahram kept in his trolley bag. Arrested accused intended to fly for Jeddah by flight No. PA-470.

In third operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Toyota Corolla car near Emporium Mall, Lahore and recovered 5 Kg Hashish concealed beneath the driving seat and secret cavities of the vehicle. A person onboard Naveed Ahmed resident of Peshawar was arrested from the vehicle. In fourth operation, ANF Lahore arrested Sardar Rasheed resident of Sargodha from Main Motorway Toll Plaza, Sargodha Road, Faisalabad and recovered 1.2 Kg Hashish from his personal possession.

