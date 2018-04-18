ANF reviews progress on drugs prevention

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) held Force Commanders Conference here at Headquarters ANF, Rawalpindi under the chairmanship of Director General ANF Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik HI (M).The conference was attended by Force Commanders from all ANF Regional Directorates and Senior Staff Officers of ANF, spokesman of ANF informed here Tuesday.

Director General ANF expressed satisfaction on overall organizational performance of ANF. Progress on counternarcotics operations, international commitments and drug abuse prevention and treatment programs were reviewed in detail during the conference.Exceptionally stringent measures were recommended to trace and bust the dark-nets involved in indoor and outdoor trafficking of Ecstasy Tablets and Amphetamine Type Stimulants (ATS) especially to educational institutions under the recently passed Pakistan’s Resolution on “Strengthening Efforts to Prevent Drug Abuse in Educational Setting” at the 61st Regular Session of CND, 12-16 March 2018.

In addition, aspects related to enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, finance, administration and infrastructure development were discussed at length, while futuristic goals were also set-forth with special focus on undertaking fresh initiatives and capacity building plans. After regular conclusion of the Force Commanders Conference, the plantation ceremony at new under construction building of HQ ANF was also held in which Director General ANF Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik HI (M) planted saplings on the occasion.—APP

