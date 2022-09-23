ANF recovers crystal meth from Australia-bound parcel

The Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle crystal meth to Australia via a local carrier company located on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

An ANF spokesperson told that the total weight of the parcel was 49 kg, and the drug was soaked into women’s and children’s clothes. The parcel was booked by a Chaman resident, he told.

Anti-Narcotic Force has filed a case against the smuggler under the anti-narcotics act.

Earlier on August 3, the ANF seized three kg of crystal ice from an Afghan national at the Pak-Afghan border in Chaman. The Anti-Narcotic Force during a routine checking at the Pak-Afghan border recovered three kg of crystal ice from an Afghan national named Imaruddin.

The accused was trying to smuggle narcotics to Pakistan from Afghanistan via the Chaman border, the Anti-Narcotic Force officials said.

A case was registered against the Afghan national under the anti-narcotics act.