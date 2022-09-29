ANF recovers 6kg heroin

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday recovered over six kilograms of heroin from a Ma-laysian-bound passenger at Bacha Khan Interna-tional Airport (BKIA) here.

An ANF spokesman informed that during routine inspection of passen-gers’ luggage, over six kilograms of heroin was recovered from the trolley-bag of a passenger.

He said the accused belonged to Sahiwal district of Punjab who was trying to aboard an international flight for Malaysia. The spokesman said the drug smuggler was taken into custody and a case under anti-narcotics act was registered against him.