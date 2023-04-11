ANF recovers 356kg drugs in 13 operations, arrests 14

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in 13 operations conducted across the country managed to recover 356 kg of drugs and arrested 14 accused including two women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday. He informed that in an operation, ANF recovered 55 grams of heroin from a parcel being sent to Birmingham through Rawalpindi GPO.

In the second operation in Islamabad, Chungi no 26 areas, ANF recovered three kg charras from the possession of an accused resident of Charsada. He said that in the second operation at Chungi no 26, over 700 grams of heroin were recovered from the possession of a female drug pusher, a resident of Islamabad.

In two operations on Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, four kg charras was recovered from the possession of three accused including a woman and 3.6 kg charras from the possession of an accused resident of Charsada. The spokesman said that in a raid near Sahianwala Toll Plaza, Faisalabad, 30 kg charras and 3.6 kg opium were recovered from secret cavities of a car.

Eight kg heroin was recovered from a loader vehicle at Lahore International Airport while after preliminary investigation, four accused were rounded up, he said adding, ANF also foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Punjab.—INP