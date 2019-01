Rawalpindi

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi Wednesday foiled a bid of drugs smuggling by recovering 105 kg charas and 10 kg opium worth millions of rupees.

According to details, during a search operation of vehicle, the ANF held a passenger Jan Rasool near Chach Interchange and recovered 105 kg charas and 10 kg opium from his possession. The ANF registered a case under drug act against the accused.—APP

