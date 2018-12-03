ANF provides free treatment to 920 drug addicts

Islamabad

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has spent millions of rupees to provide free treatment to more than 920 drug addicts at its Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centres (MATRCs) during this year across the country. The Force, in addition to already established three MATRCs at Islamabad, Quetta & Karachi, has established a 50 bedded Female & Juvenile Ward (25 beds for Women & 25 for Children) at existing MATRC Karachi while a 25-bedded MATRC Sukkur has also started functioning.

Talking about centre-wise details of patients treated, the sources said three MATRCs provided treatment to 1285 addicts in 2014 including 384 in Islamabad centre, 380 in MATRC Quetta and 521 in MATRC Karachi. In 2015, three MATRCs provided treatment to more than 1210 addicts including 398 in Islamabad centre, 261 in MATRC Quetta and 551 in MATRC Karachi. In 2016, three MATRCs provided treatment to 913 addicts including 319 in Islamabad centre, 6 in MATRC Quetta and 588 in MATRC Karachi.

During 2017, the number of patients treated at MATRC Islamabad was 346 while the number of patients treated in Karachi MATRC was 726 in 2017. These MATRCs are being run under supervision of ANF. The treatment centre at Karachi is run with the donations of philanthropists.

Giving further details, the sources said in Islamabad a 45-bedded Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre was established at Thanda Pani, Lehtrar Road which has now been shifted at Model Town, Industrial Area, Islamabad. This MATRC has been working since 2005 with capacity to provide free of charge medical treatment and rehabilitation to 360 drug addicts per year.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp