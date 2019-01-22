ANF organizes 12th IATF meeting

Rawalpindi

A high level 12th Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) meeting amongst all Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan was held at Headquarters Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi. Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan, chaired the meeting. The meeting was organized by Director General Anti Narcotics Force, Chairman IATF, Major General Muhammad Arif Malik HI (M).

The meeting was focused on prevailing challenges, synergize counter narcotics operations, fine tune coordination and cooperation among LEAs for effective drug control and to accrue maximum benefits from the jurisdiction of respective departments. During conference, importance of collaborated efforts for effective eradication of narcotics was highlighted and emphasis was laid on formulating joint mechanism in this regard.

During the discussion participants urged for need to further improve cooperation amongst all LEAs in different fields e.g. Integrated Border Management System (IBMS), information sharing, Drug Awareness Activities, evolution of IATF as statutory body with its functional secretariat at HQ ANF, training of IATF member agencies officers at ANF Academy, emerging narco-trends, legal issues and capacity building. Secretary MNC Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan and DG ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik HI (M) appreciated performance of all LEAs despite capacity and resources constraints.

They also appreciated energetic participation of IATF member agencies in meetings and gave directions for frequent counter-narcotics mutual interaction at provincial as well as federal levels. Besides, the Meeting was attended by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG), Airport Security Force (ASF), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), KP Secretariat (formerly FATA Secretariat), Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), Pakistan Rangers (Sindh).—APP

